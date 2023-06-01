A murder in Jackson County, Alabama, last week has led to an arrest in Murray County, Georgia.
It happened on County Road 17 in the Skyline area around 11:30pm on Friday.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says 61-year old Terry Warren was found in a home with gunshot wounds and ultimately died at the scene.
After days of searching and issuing a nationwide BOLO, 29-year-old Dima Novikov was arrested in Chatsworth on Wednesday.
Scottsboro police say they believe the shooting was the result of a dispute between Warren and Novikov.
Novikov is being held in the Murray County Jail pending extradition to Alabama where he is facing a murder charge.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this developing story.