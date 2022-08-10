Police say a man was arrested on Tuesday for making threats and shooting a gun in the parking lot of a Cleveland Walmart.
Cleveland police and Bradley County deputies responded to the Walmart location on Treasury Drive where they say 58-year-old Doyle Ruben Herron fired a gun in the parking lot after saying he was going to “take the place by storm”.
Police say Herron initially refused to drop his weapon and tried to hit an officer in the face.
Police say Herron was taken in to custody after five officers arrived at the scene and he tazed twice.
Herron is charged with reckless endangerment and two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of assaulting an officer and resisting arrest.
He is being held at the Bradley County Jail without bond.
