The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says a man was arrested for leading multiple agencies in a chase and then ramming his vehicle into a detective's SUV.
Deputies say Matthew McMurray fired at a gun at his ex-girlfriend's vehicle before ramming it and then running away on Wednesday night.
Deputies found him on Friday in a stolen vehicle and a chase ensued, which ultimately ended with McMurray crashing into a HCSO detective's vehicle.
The suspect tried running away again but was caught by deputies and taken into custody.
McMurray has numerous warrants from multiple other counties. He faces several new charges in connection to the latest incident, including attempted first degree murder, aggravated domestic assault, and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony.
He is scheduled to appear in court on June 7.
