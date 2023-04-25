A man accused of blocking a Catoosa County school bus from its route on Monday evening has been charged.
The incident happened around 4:30pm in the area of Stewart Road at Smith Chapel Road.
Catoosa County spokesperson John Pless says an investigation shows that 55-year-old Roger O’Neal Barrett stopped a Catoosa County Public Schools bus using his truck to block it.
Pless says Barrett claimed a student on the bus flashed an obscene hand gesture at his wife and child, prompting him to block the bus in an attempt to get the student’s information.
Pless says Barrett and parents arriving at the scene had a heated argument as deputies were en route to the scene.
Pless says Barrett ended up leaving the scene before deputies arrived.
Pless says an investigation of the incident, which included video from the bus, confirmed Barrett blocked the bus while he and his daughter engaged in an argument.
Barrett turned himself in at the Catoosa County Jail on Tuesday morning.
He was charged with Disruption or Interference with Operation of Public Schools and released on a $1,000 bond.
"During an afternoon bus route on April 24th, an individual blocked a school bus with students on board. The bus driver followed protocol and contacted the Director of Transportation on the bus radio. The transportation director then called 911. The individual did not enter the bus. Law enforcement arrived on the scene to ensure the bus continued the afternoon route,” Catoosa County Public Schools spokesperson Marissa Brower said in a statement.
Superintendent Chance Nix said, “I appreciate the quick response from our bus driver, director of transportation, and the Sheriff’s Office. I know this was a scary situation for our students and parents.”
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.