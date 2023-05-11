Thursday, Governor Bill Lee signed the Tennessee Works Tax Act.
According to a press release from Governor Lee’s office, the bill is the single largest tax cut in state history and claims to provide more than $400 million in savings for Tennessee families and businesses while supporting future economic growth.
The legislation includes a three-month grocery tax holiday beginning August 1.
According to the press release, the Tennessee Works Tax Act includes the following:
- $273 million for a one-time, three-month sales tax holiday on grocery items from August 1 through October 31
- More than $150 million in annual small business tax relief, including raising the exemption threshold for the business tax, exempting the first $50,000 of net income from excise tax and protecting the first $500,000 in property investment from the franchise tax
- $64 million to simplify tax administration and conform with the federal bonus depreciation provisions of 2017 Tax Cuts & Jobs Act
- Tennessee will join more than 30 other states by adopting “single sales factor” apportionment for franchise and excise tax
The Tennessee Works Tax Act was carried by Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson (R-Franklin), House Majority Leader William Lamberth (R-Portland) and House Assistant Majority Leader Mark Cochran (R-Englewood).