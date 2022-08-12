The cost of insulin costs more today than almost ever. For people who depend on it, that cost can often feel random and unpredictable.

"This is something I've lived with for 37 years," said Coby Goins, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at eight-years-old. "This is what I'll live with until the day I die. We have to have it."

Goins wears an insulin pump, a constant flow of the blood sugar-stabilizing medicine. He considers himself lucky. Because he has insurance, he pays about $45/month for the medication.

Since his insulin need varies, however, there are times he runs out. And, sometimes, he pays for that out-of-pocket.

"You are at the mercy of the insurance," said Goins. "If you run out before that, then you're not going to get any until they give the okay for it."

The average price of insulin has quadrupled in the last 20 years. For people without insurance, they're paying for that difference with every trip to the pharmacy, where medical professionals see the differences in cost vary dramatically from person to person.

"Ultimately, the patient is the one that is not being taken care of appropriately when they can't afford these medications," said Wesley Bradford, a clinical pharmacist at Erlanger Medical Center.

Bradford said one person can pay as little as $25 for their supply of insulin, while the next person in line can pay upwards of $300. Those costs can lead to some people choosing to split their supply and, in some cases, go days without the medication.

"Today, they're controlled. They took their insulin," said Bradford. "Tomorrow, they have nothing on board to control their insulin, so we're creating complications from that."

This week, the U.S. Senate tried to get the rising cost of the drug under control. Included in a massive budget reconciliation bill was a cap of $35 for insulin for Medicare and Medicaid recipients. There wasn't enough votes to pass it.

"Government pricing is not the way to go," Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) told Local 3 News. "There are other ways to handle this."

For people like Goins, it means more of what feels like insurance price roulette.

"My advice to people is to find a really good pharmacy that you have a good relationship with," he said. "If it ever comes to that, you can try to reach out to them and they can try to help you out as much as possible."