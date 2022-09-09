"It's a difficult thing to basically see the obliteration of a nation. It's been gradually destroyed neighborhood by neighborhood, city by city," said missionary Jeff Abrams.
A missionary from North Alabama is sharing his story of what it's like in Ukraine amid Russia's ongoing invasion.
Jeff Abrams knows Ukraine well. He’s been traveling there to do mission work since 1993.
The North Alabama man has made approximately 100 trips to the country, twice since the war began, to help people evacuate.
“It seems to me that the main thing that our friends in Ukraine need is us. They need us to remember them. They need us to not get distracted. This war has now been happening for six months and we Americans have a short attention span,” he told Local 3 News.
Through the years, Abrams has met people in Ukraine who have become more like family and he continues to worry about their safety as he watches what's happening from afar.
"A lady named Anna. She's the oldest Christian that we know about in Ukraine. She's about 98 years old,” said Abrams.
Even in the midst of uncertainty, he says her faith is strong.
Anna refuses to evacuate to a safer place and is an area where the government is requiring all citizens to leave.
She survived World War II and believes she can survive this.
"Anna told me her next stop if she leaves is heaven. There’s just a lot of faith in her decision,” said Abrams.
With so many people evacuated, there’s little food and resources available.
"This winter there's going to be no heat there. Can you imagine you've got a 98 year-old, she's like a mother to me, and how is she going to make it without heat?” said Abrams.
When members of the Red Bank Church of Christ's sewing ministry heard there was a need, they went to work, making beautiful quilts to send to Ukraine to keep people warm this winter.
Abrams collected the quilts during a recent visit to the church.
He's traveling to churches throughout the southeast describing what it's like for those still living in a country under attack.
He's asking people not to forget.
"They need financial support, they need quilts, there is nothing that they don't need that we have the means to provide,” said Abrams.
A missionary bringing resources and hope to those in need.