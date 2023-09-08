As the Vice President of Customer Service at Sequatchie Valley Electric Cooperative, Beth Duggar knows the importance of connecting people.
"Whether it's stringing up new electricity or new Internet service now, just helping out the community is so many different ways," she said.
She also helps make connections throughout the Marion County community through volunteering, like the National Cornbread Festival.
"Volunteerism helps build people. It builds their relationships, it makes them feel better to be part something and it keeps your town vibrant and alive, generation to generation," she added.
Duggar helps connect with younger generations too, through the tnAchieves program. The non-profit pairs high school seniors with mentors, like Duggar, to help navigate the process of going to college.
"I like to, I guess with any kid, you put an incentive out there. Get them a Sonic card and say 'Hey, I'm going to give you a Sonic card when you fill that FAFSA form out.' That helps a little bit, keeps them on the straight and narrow," Duggar said.
Tyler Ford is the Senior Director of Mentors with tnAchieves. He said numbers show the connections made through mentors and students are paying off.
"They're staying in college at higher rates than their peers. They're graduating at higher rates. What that's telling me is, when you offer student's support, both financial and non-financial, what it allows them to do is in turn is be a successful student," Ford said.
Connecting students to a better future.
tnAchieves needs 6,000 mentors statewide.
The breakdown of those needed in our area is below:
• Bradley County: 118 Mentors Needed
• Grundy County: 5 Mentors Needed
• Hamilton County: 308 Mentors Needed
• Marion County: 22 Mentors Needed
• McMinn County: 56 Mentors Needed
• Polk County: 17 Mentors Needed
• Rhea County: 34 Mentors Needed
• Sequatchie County: 12 Mentors Needed
You can find more information about the program as well as an application by clicking HERE.