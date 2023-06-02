There are almost a million telecommunicators across the United States, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics.
They answer the phone when you dial 911 and relay critical information between callers and first responders.
Two local telecommunicators in training were recognized recently for the way they handled two high-stress situations.
Telecommunicators and dispatchers sit in the Hamilton County 911 Center, ready to answer your call for help.
"Every single call is different. It doesn't matter if it's a "Hey, can you help me find the right number?" or somebody that has their house on fire or there's a shooting. Every single call is different, and no call is the exact same," said Hamilton County 911 Telecommunicator in Training, Gabriel Nelson said.
Each person has undergone a year of training to handle a variety of scenarios and accurately relay information to first responders.
"That is the hardest part, not being able to reach through the phone and physically help at that moment. All we have is our voice," Brandy Scarborough, Hamilton County 911 Telecommunicator in Training said.
Scarborough and Nelson's voices helped save two lives during two recent separate calls. The pair are still in training, but each stayed calm and walked the callers through CPR.
"I'll count off for them and make sure that they're going at the proper speed to get to certain compressions in a timely manner," Nelson said.
"I've been in their position, so I understand that it's hard in that moment because to them, it's personal. It's emotional," Scarborough added.
After several rounds of CPR, paramedics were able to find a pulse on both patients, meaning their hearts started beating again.
Both said the job can be stressful but also the most rewarding, especially when you can help someone in their darkest moment.
"When you find out that someone is still alive and that family still has them, that's a wonderful feeling," Scarborough said.
