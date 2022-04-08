A nonprofit in Cleveland is using sewing to help women get a fresh start.
Project Free 2 Fly’s mission is to help women in recovery learn a new skill, earn an income and build a better life.
"We want all women who desire a different future to know we're here to come alongside them," said Hailey Johnston, the nonprofit’s Founder and CEO.
Johnston started the nonprofit nearly eight years ago. She saw a need in the community to help women in recovery, those struggling with homelessness, and trying to break the cycle of poverty.
What started in Johnston’s kitchen has now grown into a large retail and workspace on North Ocoee Street in downtown Cleveland.
The nonprofit provides mentorship and support and teaches women to sew beautiful items to sell.
"They’ve empowered me to be the best me that I can be" said Shey Park who is learning to sew in the program which lasts approximately 12 to 18 months.
“We started with bags and wallets. That was our favorite, to make a functional bag,” said Creative Director Joanna Ivey.
Some of the other items include keychains, cosmetic bags, leather bracelets and earrings, necklaces and clothing.
Ivey says most of her inspiration comes from traveling around the world.
When customers come to the Cleveland store they can see the women they're helping.
"People come in and they can see the products, not only the handmade products from the table to the sewing machine to the storefront but then also realize the women that they're able to support through their purchase,” Johnston told Local 3.
Ninety-five percent of everything sold in the store is made by the women and the rest comes from local vendors.
The simple purchase of a new shirt or a pair of earrings could help put a woman on a better path.
“It's a really beautiful thing to see them out there living their lives and continuing to live this beautiful sustainable life,” said Johnston.
You can support their mission by shopping at the Cleveland store or online.