Dalton McPherson is a face of the Children’s Miracle Network.
He is one of four local kids selected to be a ‘Miracle Child’ representing the Children’s Hospital at Erlanger this year.
The 11 year-old from Chickamauga was injured in a serious car crash many years ago and spent several weeks receiving life saving care at the hospital.
“I was a 6 year-old with a broken back and now I’m just a normal kid,” he told Local 3 News.
After the wreck, he started collecting toys on his birthday each year to give to kids at Erlanger to show his appreciation.
“They saved my life and gave me toys to help me get through,” said McPherson.
His mom Kim says it’s an honor for her son to be given the opportunity to serve as a Miracle Child.
"We had no idea that he was even being considered, so when I received the call, we were blown away. Just to have the opportunity to use him as a voice to help Erlanger and the Children's Miracle Network is really an honor,” said Dalton’s mom, Kim McPherson.
“I'm raising money for Erlanger to not only buy new equipment but also buy training areas,” said McPherson.
He makes appearances at community events and fundraisers to share his story.
"When you're asked at the register, do you want to donate to the Children's Miracle Network even if it's a dollar, just say yes. We hope to just grow and grow and get as many toys as we can in the hands of those kids,” Kim McPherson told Local 3 News.
Each year, the family continues to collect toys with the help of their community, church and social media.
McPherson says he plans to donate toys again in a few months when he turns 12.
As for his future, he says he's not ruling out a career in the medical field.
“I have thought about it but I'm not completely sure,” said McPherson.
His goal right now is to bring smiles to the faces of kids in the hospital.
All of the money raised through the Children's Miracle Network’s corporate partners stays local and will benefit the kids at Children's Hospital at Erlanger.