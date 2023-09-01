September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
The National Cancer Institute estimates more than 9,900 children, from birth to 14-years old, will be diagnosed with the disease this year alone.
Ten-year-old Elijah was speechless when he saw his Pokemon-themed room for the first time. It's the type of reaction Special Spaces Chattanooga aims to give kids who are diagnosed with cancer.
"The children spend a lot of time in their bedroom when they're sick. That's a place of recovery and a safe place for them," Pamela Moore said.
Moore is the Director of Special Spaces Chattanooga. Her team of volunteers with various skillsets have been giving children with cancer their dream bedroom for 12 years.
The nonprofit was founded in Knoxville and has 15 chapters across the country. The local chapter serves 12 counties in the Southeast Tennessee and Northwest Georgia areas.
"Of course we have lots of superheroes, lots of princesses. We've had one who wanted a tiny house in his room. He didn't want anything that didn't fold into the walls or whatever and that was very hard to create. But we did it and he loved it," Moore said.
Each room is designed with the child's favorite colors, themes and activities in mind. The rooms are also tailored to any specific needs the child may have.
"One little boy, they thought he was going to go blind. So we created tactile things on the walls, like a puzzle that he could put together without even seeing it. Different things like that," she added.
It takes about six weeks to design each room. Then the team has one day to paint, lay flooring and decorate before the big reveal.
All to give these kids and their families a comforting place to make memories, together.
"Some kids only have it for a little while and some of them have it forever, so whatever the time, every moment is precious in that room. We just want to give them anything we can give them," Moore said.
Special Spaces Chattanooga is holding a dinner and live auction fundraiser on Tuesday, September 12 at the Venue in Chattanooga. Click HERE for more information about the event and how you can sponsor a room or donate manpower.