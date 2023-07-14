A local organization is celebrating a big milestone of meeting a unique need in our community.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace provides brand new beds for children across the United States.
This week, volunteers from the organization met in Hixson to make a special delivery for one family.
"Some of the beds have been handed down and they're not beds that we'd let our animals sleep on because they're just worn out, they're awful," Bob Hirschi said.
Four brand new beds, mattresses, pillows and bedding give the four children in the home a comfortable and safe place to sleep.
Hirschi leads the national organization's Chattanooga chapter. With this deliver marking the 3,000 bed since 2019, he said the need in our area is big.
"I was caught off guard from the very beginning because I didn't realize the need was there or how big it was," he added.
Hirschi said they've had more than 100 beds requested every month so far this year and are on track for completing 1,000 beds by the end of 2023.
Fifteen minutes after arriving, the team is finished and off to make another delivery and more dreams come true.
"It's amazing to watch kids crawl into their beds and just be excited to have a comfortable bed," Hirschi said.
Find out how to sponsor a build or volunteer with Sleep in Heavenly Peace by clicking here.