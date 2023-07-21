As Linda Venturino places a blanket in a Ziplock bag, she thinks about the little hands that will touch this blanket next.
"You can see how much sort of love and care goes into the blankets. They're making them specifically for children," she said.
It was stitched by hand and donated to Project Linus. The national non-profit aims to bring children hope and comfort through handmade blankets.
"Project Linus is a group that creates and collects handmade blankets and then distributes them to organizations who work with children in some sort of need, or crisis or medical issue," she added.
The local chapter recently donated more than two dozen blankets to the Chattanooga Fire Department. All 26 fire engines in Chattanooga have a handmade blanket for when firefighters come across a child in need.
"Donating anything, your time, money, supplies, anything. I think to your community or outside is really a wonderful thing and everyone should participate," Venturino said.
This week's donation is to the Ronald McDonald House of Greater Chattanooga. Michele Loyd said the gift is priceless.
"It's a pleasent memory in sometimes a very hard and tragic even situation that they can carry with them later to remember," Loyd added.
Project Linus is always looking for donations. That can be your time, supplies or a monetary gift. Find out how you can support the local chapter HERE.