MAKING A DIFFERENCE: On-campus food pantry helps Cleveland High School students thrive

More people are facing hunger in Bradley County.
According to the Chattanooga Area Food bank, approximately 15% of the population experiences food insecurity on a regular basis. Nearly 4,000 kids in the county don’t have enough to eat.
The numbers have continued to climb since the pandemic started and inflation is driving them even higher.
Cleveland High School is doing something about it.
The school started a food pantry on campus last February to help fight hunger and help kids do better in class.
Lisa Wiley is the Learning Support Specialist at the school. She's passionate about her work and when she noticed hunger was a problem during the pandemic she decided to do something about it.
"Once we saw that the families could not get to the community resources that we were referring them to, we then worked with the administration and said okay, let's go ahead and think about how can we get this food home to these families,” said Wiley.
First, they expanded the community’s Sack Pack Program which used to only serve elementary and middle school students. It now includes high school students too.
Bags of food are given to students to take home each week.
“We were able to serve 12 families initially with the Sack Pack Program and now it's grown to 60 families,” Wiley told Local 3 News.
Wiley and school leaders kept brainstorming about ways to help and came up with the idea for a food pantry at school.
“When you serve students and you meet a need, a basic need, they can then focus on academics after that. It's not so stressful to worry about those basic needs if they're being met,” said Wiley.
“She saw a need and a lot of people in the community saw a need so our teachers have poured in and helped out in some ways with this effort. Some of our students and community members have. We're a school that really tries to meet the needs of our kids,” said Cleveland High School Principal Bob Pritchard.
A $1,000 donation from a former Cleveland High School student helped get the ball rolling.
Once people learned about the food pantry, they started donating.
Many of those donations have come from other students at the high school.
"They smile when they bring things in and they want to know what else they need, what are the students saying that they like,” Wiley told Local 3 News.
A culinary class has even provided recipes so students have new ways to use the food they're given.
"The students themselves have come up with recipes for the sack packs and recipes for the food pantry that we can include in the bags when the families pick them up,” said Wiley.
The food pantry is welcoming and accessible for kids in need.
“There is a lot of stigma associated with hunger with teenagers that is not generally something that a lot of people talk about. To have other students recognize that makes me proud as a parent and partner,” said Louise Bain with the Chattanooga Area Food Bank.
Wiley says the food pantry is a community effort and they couldn’t do it without partners like the Chattanooga Area Food Bank.
Donations are needed. Anyone who is interested in helping can contact Wiley at lwiley@clevelandschools.org or by calling 423-478-1113, extension 8519.