MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Longtime YMCA employee has passion for serving others

Rodney Murray is the glue that keeps it all together at the Cleveland Family YMCA.
He’s the familiar face, the friendly smile and the constant voice of encouragement to everyone who walks through the door.
“I just grew up in the business. I don’t really know anything else and it’s just been my life,” said Murray.
In the only job he’s ever had, Murray has dedicated his entire career to serving others at the YMCA.
He started working there more than 30 years ago.
“I know exactly when it was. It was March 2nd 1987,” Murray told Local 3 News.
But Murray's love of the YMCA started long before his employment start date.
“I’ve enjoyed the Y all my life. I’ve just been a Y brat they call us. I grew up in the Y. I idolized the counselors and the swim instructors and I wanted nothing more in life but to be one of those individuals,” said Murray.
Murray has worn many hats through the years, from bus driver to janitor to manager-on-duty.
His current role is Associate Executive Director of the YMCA of Metropolitan Chattanooga.
During his career, he says he’s watched the YMCA grow and change.
“It has evolved from a youth focused facility to a whole person focused facility where we serve everybody from any age group from any background,” said Murray.
Murray, a cancer survivor, says he loves meeting new people, nurturing positive relationships and encouraging a healthy lifestyle.
“I live one day at a time serving people, helping people and I’ll continue to do that as long as I can,” said Murray.
His coworkers describe Murray as an inspirational leader who lives the YMCA mission.
They say they admire his dedication and loyalty.
“Oh, it’s a blessing. When they (members) come in here they know Rodney is the “go-to” guy and he’s just a great person to be able to reach out to if they have any problems or if they have any ideas to improve things,” said District Vice President Lee Montgomery.
There’s no doubt the longtime employee is a staple at the Cleveland branch. The YMCA is his second home.
“The YMCA has been a very big part of my life. I haven’t regretted a day of it and I don’t see that changing anytime soon,” Murray told Local 3 News.
Someday, when Murray does decide to retire, he says he can see himself returning to the YMCA as a volunteer.