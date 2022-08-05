Jeannette Roessler has dedicated her life to improving schools in Hamilton County.
She's not a teacher and she doesn’t get paid for her work.
She is a volunteer.
"Just her being here, besides the work she helps us do, just her presence is so valued and appreciated,” said Susan Kennedy, Interim Principal at Alpine Crest Elementary.
Mrs. Roessler started lending her time and talent to Alpine Crest Elementary when her son was in 2nd grade. Now, 22 years later, with her children grown, she keeps coming back to volunteer.
“She is the person behind the scenes. The support behind the scenes. She doesn't do it to be thanked. She doesn't do it for recognition. She does it she told me because she loves people and serving people,” said Kennedy.
The 67 year-old doesn't want to talk about the work she does. She doesn't think she deserves any credit but plenty of others do.
"She's giving teachers back time. The jobs that she does are copying and laminating which take teachers time. Time is our most precious resource. It's the thing that teachers will tell you they don't have enough of throughout the day,” said Kennedy.
Through the years, Mrs. Roessler has continued to spread her love to other schools throughout Hamilton County too.
"She started volunteering here and as teachers moved from this school to another school, she was so valuable to their work that they would ask her if she would come to their school,” said Kennedy.
She also volunteers at Wallace Smith Elementary and Middle Valley Elementary, helping out four days a week, for a few hours each day.
Mrs. Roessler says giving back gives her a purpose. It gives her something to look forward to.
The students adore her.
“One of the joys Mrs. Roessler finds in this is that she sees kids in the community while she's out or grocery shopping and she hears them tell their parents that lady works in our school or they'll come up and hug her,” Kennedy told Local 3 News.
Mrs. Roessler has a heart for serving others. It is estimated that she has given back at least 4,500 hours to local schools through the years.
“I always like to think about volunteers like this. We couldn't afford them. Not just because we couldn't afford their salaries but we couldn't afford to pay them what they invest in our children and in our school and the feeling of family and community that they bring to our school and Mrs. Roessler is just priceless,” said Kennedy.
School officials encourage anyone who has a desire to volunteer to reach out to the school's front office to see what opportunities may be available.