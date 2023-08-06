It's a happy day inside this classroom at Cleveland State Community College as seven men graduate with their welding certification.
"You're lighting a 2,500 degree fire in front of you. There's sparks. It's not if you get burnt, it's when you get burnt and how bad. There's UV light, there's fumes, there's sharp metal, there's power tools. It's work," Chad Laxton said.
Laxton is a welding instructor at Cleveland State Community College. He was tasked with teaching the group the trade that's aimed at giving them a chance at a better life.
"Giving them a chance to come out and contribute to society and get their life back on track," Laxton added.
Laxton's students are also inmates at the Bradley County Jail.
These welding classes are part of a partnership through Cleveland State Community College, Workforce Development, American Jobs Center and City Fields.
Bre LaMountain with Workforce Development said the goal is to give those finishing jail sentences skills that will help them land better jobs and stay out of jail.
"It's our priority to help our community, not just academic students, but our community, our re-entry folks. Just help people get up-skilled or re-skilled and be able to find employment and have a good future," she added.
"One of the best ways you can lift a community is to lift the income. One of the ways you can lift the income is to train people into high wage jobs so they can support their families," Brian Stewart with City Fields said.
For some of these inmates, it's the first time they've earned such an accomplishment.
Bradley County Sheriff's Office Corrections Officer Jean Casseus hopes these men remember this feeling and that hard work pays off.
"I'm proud of them. Being able to do something for their future and that's the reason why I feel like I'm happy. Because they are happy," Casseus said.
The Bradley County Sheriff's Office also has partnerships to offer culinary classes and HVAC classes as well.