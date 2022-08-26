Volunteers make the world go round and Sonia Bible is one of them.
For nearly 19 years, the nurse practitioner has volunteered at the Lone Oak Community Center’s free health and dental clinic on Signal Mountain.
"You never know what's going to walk in the door. Whatever comes in, we do the best we can,” Bible told Local 3 News.
She cares for patients at the clinic part-time without getting paid, in addition to having another full-time job, because she loves helping people.
"Babies, children, older people, I have met a lot of individuals here who still come in and say thank you for what you've done,” she told Local 3 News.
Most of the patients are out of job, have recently moved, they don't have insurance or need a refill before they can get in to see a doctor.
“A lot of ear infections, spider bites, burns, second and third degree burns we've treated out here,” said Bible.
Bible cares mostly for people who otherwise wouldn't have care. It's free. No questions asked.
“We don't ask for employment records. We don't ask for how much do you make a month, can you give us 5-dollars, pretty much everything here is free,” said Bible.
A handful of volunteers keep the clinic running and they rely on monetary donations to do so.
They also rely on donations like walkers, wheelchairs and other medical devices for their supply closet.
Last year, they saw approximately 500 patients including people who received dental care at their monthly free dental clinic.
“Just knowing that you helped somebody a little bit with something they needed. When they come in and they cry or they leave the dentist office with a big smile on their face because they never felt like they could smile before then it makes it worth it. You know you helped them in their future a little bit,” said Bible.
As long as there is a need at the clinic, Bible says she plans to continue to serve there.
Lone Oak Health Services is located at 1278 US-127 on Signal Mountain in Sequatchie County. The phone number is (423) 886-4040.
The clinic is open on Mondays from 6:00pm until 8:00pm and on Thursdays from 10:00am until Noon, Eastern time. They also see dental patients one Friday each month.