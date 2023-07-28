It's the end of July, the last few days of summer break for Abbey Lin.
Instead of soaking up some sun beside a pool or doing whatever college students do in their free time these days, she's here, inside the un-air-conditioned warehouse at the Chattanooga Area Food Bank.
"You're actually doing work to serve your community. There's amazing people here that help. It's just a good environment, I feel," she said.
When the 20-year-old isn't attending classes at University of Tennessee at Knoxville in Bio-Chemistry and Pre-Med, you can find her here.
"The first time I came to the Chattanooga Are Food Bank was in high school. I really enjoy the work that everyone does here, so every time when I'm out of college during the breaks, I try to come. Like winter break or summer break, stuff like that," she added.
The Chattanooga Area Food Bank wouldn't be able to help others if it wasn't for volunteers like Abbey.
Last year, 2,100+ volunteers logged more than 20,000 hours of work. That's equivalent to 13 full-time employees. Each hour of volunteer service equates to groceries for 78 meals, meaning the Chattanooga Area Food Bank can provide more meals because of the work of volunteers.
For Abbey, her motivation to help others don't stop here. She hopes to one day help some of the tiniest members of our community, as a pediatrician.
"I aspire to be a health care professional, I believe that everyone can make a difference in the world no matter how small. Like here, even if you're just sorting foods into boxes, it's going to go to someone in need," she said.
The Chattanooga Area Food Bank needs volunteers, especially from those in college, like Abbey. You can sign up to volunteer by clicking HERE.