School is out for the summer, leaving some kids without a safe place to go while their parents are at work.
Programs at the Boys and Girls Club of the Ocoee Region Meigs Unit give kids a place to go.
This year, the club is seeing an increase in kids needing a fun and safe place to spend their time out of school.
The nonprofit runs off grants year-round.
Tiffany Harris is the director of the Meigs County Unit. She said last year they served 215 kids total.
This year, they are averaging about 75 kids a day.
"Any time that they walk in, they know that they have somebody there to talk to with an open ear. I'm always ready to love on those kids because I know they don't get that," Harris said. "We have a little saying within our organization, that kids speak with their feet. So, if they're coming back, that means we're doing something right."
To help support programs at the Boys and Girls Club in Meigs County, the club is holding a raffle for a 2023 Polaris Ranger. The tickets are $50 and the drawing will be held on July 4, 2023.
