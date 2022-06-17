A Hamilton County 911 operator is being honored for saving a life by talking a woman through CPR over the phone.
Haley Garrett, 27, has taken a lot of different calls but on April 7, 2022, a call came through that could have ended in life or death.
An elderly woman called 911 for help after a family member, in his 80’s, had fallen. He was unresponsive and had stopped breathing.
“This one really stuck out to me because I have a soft spot for the elderly and for kids,” Garrett told Local 3 News.
Another relative, who was inside the home at the time, got on the phone and Garrett walked her through CPR, giving her step by step instructions on how to help the man.
Garrett continued providing lifesaving instructions until paramedics arrived to take the man to the hospital.
“It’s an indescribable feeling to learn that they have gotten somebody back because you’re already moving on to your other calls after you take a big call like that,” Garrett told Local 3 News.
She followed up on the call and learned the man survived.
Garrett has been a telecommunicator for four years.
She comes from a family of police officers and says she’s always had an interest in public safety.
Garrett encourages everyone to get CPR certified because she says you never know when you’re going to need it.
“I can’t tell you how many times we have a CPR call and it’s somebody who doesn’t know the victim at all. They’re just a passerby. We’re just giving instructions to a stranger which is great but imagine if all these people were certified and help was right there,” said Garrett.
Garrett was recently honored with a Hamilton County 911 Emergency Communications’ Life Saver Award for her actions.
“It’s pretty cool to know that somebody is alive because you were able to give correct instructions and help,” said Garrett.