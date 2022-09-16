A Chickamauga boy is collecting toys for his birthday but not for himself.
He's using his birthday to bring joy to patients at the Children's Hospital at Erlanger.
Dalton McPherson, 11, from Chickamauga is a face of the Children's Miracle Network.
He's one of four local kids selected this year to be a 'Miracle Child' representing the Children's Hospital at Erlanger.
McPherson feels a special connection to the hospital.
Doctors there saved his life when he was in a bad car wreck many years ago.
“I was a 6 year-old with a broken back and now I’m just a normal kid,” said McPherson.
Now, he's using his hard times to bring happiness to kids still fighting.
Every year for his birthday, he collects toys, not to keep, but to give back to the hospital.
“They saved my life and gave me toys to help me get through,” said McPherson.
This year, he's once again donating his presents and asking for the public's help.
He's collecting items through the end of September.
Some of the items he needs this year are Lego kits, chunky crayons, toddler play cars and poster boards to name a few.
The goal is to raise $1,500 worth of toys.
Anyone interested in helping McPherson reach his goal should contact his mother, Kim McPherson, at (423) 298-4845.