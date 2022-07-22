A YMCA of Metropolitan Chattanooga employee is celebrating a major career milestone.
Michelle Brewster was recently recognized for 35 years of service.
“I’m not a person that likes to be in the spotlight. I like to be behind the scenes but it was beautiful. I cried. It’s good to know that you’re appreciated.” said Brewster.
Brewster, 58, is an employee on the housekeeping staff at the Chattanooga downtown branch.
She says she wakes up each morning excited to go to a job she loves.
“This YMCA has changed my life,” said Brewster.
It’s more than a job to Brewster who says it’s about the relationships she forms with people at the YMCA.
“We’re put on this earth for a purpose and I feel that my purpose is to interact with people, just be kind to people,” said Brewster.
Nearly everyone who walks through the door at the downtown Chattanooga branch knows Brewster.
She is known for her big smile and warm personality. She goes above and beyond to make everyone feel loved and delivers cards for special occasions or when someone needs a little extra encouragement.
“You don’t know what a person is going through. Everybody is not going to walk around moaning and groaning. A simple card or a happy birthday or a greeting can change somebody’s life,” said Brewster.
Working at the YMCA runs in the family. Brewster says her mom was on the housekeeping staff at the downtown branch for 28 years. The mother and daughter worked opposite shifts.
They both battled serious health issues in the past too.
In 2011, Brewster suffered a medical emergency that left her hospitalized for several days and her mom had breast cancer.
She says the YMCA supported them every step of the way.
“What matters in life is the people who stick with you through the good and the bad. That’s your family,” Brewster told Local 3 News.
Brewster says she hopes she is able to work at the YMCA for another 35 years.