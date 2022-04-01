Making a Difference: Chattanooga mom invents lifesaving CPR Wrap after son's choking emergency

A choking scare led a Chattanooga mom to invent a first-aid tool that's now being sold all over the world.
Felicia Jackson turned a near-nightmare experience into a lifesaving product.
“They call me the helicopter mom because I'm always looking after my children,” joked Jackson. “But on that particular day I looked in the backseat to check on my son and noticed he was in distress. He was trying to cry but nothing was coming out,” she continued.
Jackson will never forget that day.
As a medical professional, she knew how to save a life in crisis.
She had spent years working in a hospital emergency room and was CPR certified, but all that training went away the moment her young son was choking in the backseat of her car.
“When I looked into his eyes, the only thing that I could think of was just to scream and say help me, help me. I was CPR trained and certified but I forgot everything that I was taught,” she told Local 3 News.
Jackson froze, unable to help her own child. Thankfully, her husband was able to step in to save their son.
The near tragedy, nearly two decades ago, inspired Jackson to create a product to help save other lives.
“If this could happen to someone like me that's trained, what about the people who aren't trained,” said Jackson.
Jackson says she sat on her idea for several years before eventually turning her dream into a reality.
She invented the CPR Wrap, a disposable template to help anyone perform safe, fast effective CPR.
"CPR Wrap is a single use CPR template and it has an attached one way valve mouth barrier for rescue breathing, visual hand placements that show you exactly where to place your hands for compressions and simple instructions that are imprinted right on top of the wrap,” explained Jackson.
The wrap comes in three different sizes, adult, child and infant, so the entire family is protected.
Since launching her product at the end of 2017, Jackson has sold more than 10,000 CPR Wraps globally.
She has this advice to share with others who have an idea and are looking to step out of their comfort zone.
“I always tell people to have champions. Have people who are team you to help you. There are going to be hurdles that you're going to have to overcome but you can never do it alone and always execute, always execute and never wait. We're only here for a limited time so you really want to make a difference,” said Jackson.
Jackson recently made 'Forbes' next 1,000 upstart entrepreneurs' list.
She says she plans to introduce a CPR Wrap for dogs by the end of this year.
The CPR Wrap, all sizes, costs $9.99 and is available for purchase online.