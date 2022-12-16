A Chattanooga art gallery is partnering with a nonprofit that cares for retired police K-9 and military dogs to help honor their service.
Gannon Art Center on Brainerd Road is a family business that has been serving Chattanoogans for more than 50 years.
“We are third generation. My Nana started the business with her husband and my dad took it over and I just took it over last year,” said Manager Cureton Gannon.
The art gallery and picture framing business has worked with generations of artists and customers across the country and now Gannon says the business is taking on a new project.
“They actually told me that they were looking for somewhere local that they could do the framing and they found us online. They just loved that we were a local business but also had a strong rich history and a family connection,” said Gannon.
The art center is partnering with a national nonprofit called Project K-9 Hero.
“They came to us to do the portraits of the dogs that had passed on and to do the framing for them as well as the shipping,” said Gannon.
The nonprofit cares for retired police K-9 and military working dog heroes across the country, helping with things like medical care and food.
“They are trying to find families and homes for these amazing service animals and we just thought it was a perfect connection to partner with them,” said Gannon.
The art center takes each custom portrait and does the custom framing, matting and then ships the framed portraits to homes across the country. Each one is unique.
“We are just looking forward to building with them and spreading the word about what a wonderful group they are,” said Gannon.
Gannon says it is a way to honor each special animal and help a nonprofit committed to protecting those who protected us.