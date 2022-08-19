It's been a difficult couple of years for teachers and students dealing with the pandemic.

A local business is giving the community an opportunity to say “thank you” and help give back.

Darryl Eubanks has a heart for serving others.

The former college football player suffered an injury that changed his life and helped launch his business.

"It really took a lot out of me. I'd been playing for 18 years and then I couldn't play anymore and I really didn't have the direction. I had this manifestation in a sense that God had told me you've still got life in you, you're still fighting,” Eubanks told Local 3 News.

In 2018, Eubanks started his company in Chattanooga called Still Life Fitness, a mission-minded business.

Every year, he hosts a back to school boot camp in partnership with The Samaritan Center to collect school supplies for kids.

“Our big thing that we do is a group class outside and we have people donate supplies, that's their entry fee, so they have to donate a certain amount of items to get into the group class,” said Eubanks.

The supplies aren’t just for kids.

When Eubanks heard there was a need, he took action to give back to teachers too.

“Initially it started as getting funds and resources for kids and students that are going back to school but then after COVID it turned into not only for the kids but teachers as well,” he said.

They’ve collected 600 items this summer and aren’t done yet.

"I have people always asking if it’s still going on. Drop it off and we can make it happen,” Eubanks told Local 3 News.

The need for school supplies continues all year so he wants to help all year.

For Eubanks, it’s about serving others and that’s what he says he wants his business to represent.