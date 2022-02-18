If you see more firefighters out in the community, there's a good reason why.
The Chattanooga Fire Department has started a new education program.
“For us to be public servants, we have to know what the needs are and we want to be in the community as much as we can," said Fire and Life Safety Educator Allen Green.
Firefighters are spending time in classrooms talking to students about what life in the field is like.
It’s part of a program that’s new to the Chattanooga Fire Department.
"This is a program that the fire department has been trying to get for several years now and under the new administration something that we were able to finally get and explore opportunities going forward,” said Community Outreach and Recruitment Coordinator Damien Vinson.
They’re on a mission to share lifesaving fire prevention information with the public and in local schools.
"Anything that can kind of bridge that gap so the community kind of sees what the fire department does outside of just the regular emergency responses,” said Vinson.
Allen Green is one of the firefighters who is forming relationships with local schools.
“We just go in as a team and we take turns reading to each class so it's never the same person reading so that's kind of what I do, bring everybody together and we push the movement forward,” said Green.
The books they read are fire related and generate discussion in the classroom.
"Their minds fire off creativity. Some are really creative with the questions they asked us and we’re able to interact with them in a positive manner,” said Green.
The department encourages community members to let them know if there’s an event they’d like firefighters to attend.