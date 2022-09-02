Inflation and the pandemic have left many people strapped for cash.
A local nonprofit is working to make sure everyone has access to healthcare, free of charge.
Volunteers in Medicine, Chattanooga, Inc. offers hope for many people in the community.
"We serve the uninsured, the low-income folks who would otherwise have nowhere to go for primary care,” said Executive Director Joel Henderson.
It's a clinic where those who don't have health insurance can go for care.
The nonprofit depends on community support, from donations to volunteers.
It has a small team of six employees and about a hundred volunteers, most of whom are medical providers, who find the mission rewarding.
"Some are semi-retired, after the pandemic we've recruited many folks who are actively working who still want to give back in our community and find the time to be here,” said Henderson.
It costs a lot of money to operate the clinic.
"Our patients never receive a bill and what is that, that's a real cost, so we do charity events,” Henderson.
One of those charity events is happening November 2nd called 'Gowns for Good.'
Rather than letting formal dresses or evening gowns sit in the closet, they're asking people to consider donating them.
"If they can donate a gown for good, that provides access to a medical appointment for a patient here at Volunteers in Medicine,” said Henderson.
The goal is to get $150 for each dress at the live auction, which is about the cost of a patient visit.
Organizers are accepting jewelry, handbags and hats too.
Everything must be in good condition and gowns should be dry cleaned before being donated.
"Initially, we were asking for dresses that were no more than four years old because we want something that's still in fashion but I'll tell you, we're receiving some pieces that on the other end are very couture from the 70's,” said Henderson.
Some of the gowns are brand new too.
In the end, you'll know that your dress is giving someone who needs it access to healthcare.
The charity auction and luncheon 'Gowns for Good' is Wednesday, November 2nd at the Gilman Event Hall. Doors open at 11:15am and those attending the fundraiser can shop and purchase additional items from several local boutiques.
Anyone who would like to donate an evening gown can do so up to two weeks before the auction. You can contact organizers by emailing info@vim-chatt.org.