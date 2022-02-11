A local college student is counting her blessings after a car crash led to a lifesaving diagnosis.
Julia Fisher and her boyfriend were driving home from a family vacation last summer when they were in a serious wreck on South Lee Highway.
Fisher would soon learn the crash would change her life forever.
“The first thing for me was the actual sound of us hitting the bank. It was the loudest sound I've ever heard in my life. It was deafening for my ears you know,” said Fisher.
Their car landed upside down in a creek, trapping them inside the vehicle, under water.
The couple managed to unbuckle their seatbelts and swim out the broken windows.
Amazingly, they walked away with only a few bumps and bruises.
“There were no broken bones. There was a little cut on my foot from glass. Barely anything,” Fisher told Local 3 News.
But when they went to the hospital to get checked out, doctors saw something on Fisher's imaging that didn't look normal.
“They came back and this doctor was like, there is a mass sitting over your heart,” said Fisher.
More tests revealed she had cancer - Stage 2 Hodgkin's Lymphoma.
“It was a shock for me,” said Fisher.
She says the wreck turned out to be a blessing.
“I could have gone all the way to Stage 4. I had no symptoms except for itchy skin that almost kind of resembled eczema,” she told Local 3 News.
Fisher, who just turned 21 years old, recently finished her last chemo treatment and started the nursing program at Southern Adventist University.
She wants to help others the way her medical team has helped her.
“There is just so much more of an understanding that I have coming from a patient's point of view. In skills, in class, I'll just think about it like, how do I feel as a patient and applying that to what I’m learning,” said Fisher.
She has advice for anyone dealing with cancer.
“I give myself timeframes. Fifteen minutes of feeling it and once those 15 minutes are done, I have to move on. I have to pick myself back up, find something that I find enjoyable and do, find purpose so give yourself those times to feel it but don't let it consume you where that's what your life is about,” said Fisher.
Fisher believes her cancer experience will make her a better nurse.
“It puts your body through a lot, chemo, and emotionally speaking, but thinking of it as a blessing is what pushes me forward, keeps me going every day,” said Fisher.
A miracle story she'll be able to share with patients for years to come.