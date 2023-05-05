Students at Bethel Bible Village are getting a hands-on lesson in gardening.
Students at the school, which helps youth overcome trauma, are planting a garden on campus.
"They will serve as the caretakers tending to the flowers and vegetables.
They are going to plant them, water them, they’re going to weed them, they’re going to pick them and they’re going to cook with them," said Discipleship and Activities Coordinator Nicole Ortiz.
All while they are learning about horticulture and hydroponics.
Kids and teachers are excited about it.
“I feel it’s teamwork with your friends and stuff and it’s also fun,” said student Ashanti Cal.
“We can have garden-to-table dinners. We can teach them about fruits and vegetables and all of the different perks that come out of having a garden on campus,” said Ortiz.
School leaders say they’ve been talking about creating a garden for a long time and say it’s finally happening thanks to community partners.
“Coca-Cola, Rock City, and Ruby Falls all partnered together and they helped fund the garden. They even had the kids come out to see the gardens in their spaces and talked about how that works and all the work that goes into that,” said Lead Teacher Sylvia Barrett.
The organizations donated $5,000 to fund the project.
“It’s a lot of bonding because we get to come out here and plant together and dig them up and stuff and watch them grow together, so it’s a good experience,” said student Lexi Layne.
That’s what the garden is all about: learning, making memories, and building community.