It’s National Public Safety Telecommunications Week and a time to shine a spotlight on the hard work of local dispatchers.
Telecommunicators are the first line of communication when there’s an emergency.
Mikayla Berry has a front row seat as a Hamilton County 911 Telecommunicator. She’s the calm voice in the dark.
“I wanted to feel like I made a difference in my community and feel like I can help people,” said Berry.
She comes from a family of police officers with the Chattanooga Police Department which is why the 24 year-old went into the line of work. She wanted to help people.
“You just never know what's going to happen when the phone rings,” she told Local 3 News.
She recently took a call that stood out though.
“I answered the call. It was from a crisis line where one of the girl's friends had called them saying that she was making threats,” said Berry.
The caller said the young girl was threatening to take her own life.
The caller, the girl’s friend, said “she told me she had thoughts of killing herself today or the next day and now she's not responding to us.”
“I got the person's name and tried to figure out exactly where they went to school, just kind of figure out more information,” said Berry.
For Berry, the call hit close to home.
“This person actually went to the same school that I went to,” Berry told Local 3.
Berry was able to track down the school resource officer, the principal, and even the girl's mom.
"Essentially, this is something that we do with all of our suicide threat calls. You just keep digging until you can't find anything else,” said Berry.
Her manager’s praised Berry for thinking outside of the box and going above and beyond to help the girl seek care.
"You feel that sense of relief because you don't have to hear the part where they actually find them and they went through with the threat. You feel like you made a difference,” said Berry.
She was recognized for her outstanding performance and for putting the caller first.
“It feels good to feel like you did something in someone else's life but it also feels like, I do this stuff everyday so it just kind of feels like another day,” Berry told Local 3 News.
She’s just doing her part to ensure safety for everyone in Hamilton County.