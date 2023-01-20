A Hamilton County 911 telecommunicator is being recognized for helping an expectant mother during a frightening emergency.
Telecommunicator Shana Leon knows that every call she takes could be the difference between life and death for the person on the other end of the line.
A recent call from a woman in a domestic violence situation proves that.
“We’re used to getting a lot of unknown 911 calls where you pick it up and you don’t hear anything. What I normally do is stay on the phone. I say, ‘this is Hamilton County 911.’ I say that about twice and then I mute myself and just listen,” said Leon.
What Leon heard during this particular call was concerning.
“Sometimes you’ll hear stuff, sometimes you won’t. This time I did hear there was a domestic situation going on so I just started doing what I was trained to do,” she told Local 3 News.
The longer she listened, the more she recognized someone was in trouble.
“As soon as I heard firearm, I knew she was trying to tell me she was in danger and that there was a firearm present,” said Leon.
Her supervisors say Leon showed kindness and empathy and was able to get the caller to open up to her.
“I told her to act like I was her mother and I just said, ‘can you answer yes or no questions’ and she was like, ‘yes.’ That was as far as I could get. I could only get answers that were 'yes' or 'no' so I had to be very articulate with what I was going to ask so I could make sure I got the right message over to the responders,” said Leon.
When victims are not able to reach out for help by calling 911, another lifesaving option may be texting instead.
It is an option in Hamilton County.
“There’s an option where you can text them if they’re in a situation where they’re not able to talk. We can start an open line with texting where I can send out an initial message where they’re able to respond back on that. Kind of get more information without it being so suspicious as to why they’re on the phone,” said Leon.
The woman on the phone didn’t say a lot, but did tell Leon she was pregnant.
She sent an ambulance and stayed on the phone with the woman until police arrived and she knew she was safe.
Leon was honored for her actions.
“I don’t expect to get acknowledged for what I do. Everything I do on the floor I do to help other people and that’s all I care about,” said Leon.
She received an outstanding performance award and employee of the month.