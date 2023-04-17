Make it a day at the farm: Crabtree’s annual Spring Plant Sale & Festival is April 21-23

Crabtree Farms is hosting their 2023 Spring Plant Sale & Festival, this weekend April 21-23.
The event will feature sustainably grown veggie annuals, perennials, landscape flowers, berry and fruit plant starts, and seeds for vegetables to help spruce up your garden in time for spring and summer.
Live music will be provided by Wayfaring Angels, Sharla June, David King, Dynamite Holler, and Teni Rane. Kids will also be able to enjoy children’s activities throughout the event.
All proceeds directly benefit educational and community programs, and volunteer opportunities will be available in barnside and greenhouse shifts, as well as online plant sale shifts.
At the conclusion of the Spring Plant Sale & Festival, any plants that are left over from the event will be inventoried and uploaded to Barn2Door for online ordering.
A Plant Guide for this event can be found at https://crabtreefarms.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/2023-Spring-Plant-Sale-Guide.xlsx-Guide.pdf.