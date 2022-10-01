Dozens of American Red Cross shelters are open right now in response to hurricane Ian.
American red cross executive director, Julia Wright says fast-track training will equip future volunteers for life inside the shelter.
"We're looking for really committed volunteers that are looking to make an impact," Wright said.
When natural disasters like this happen the American Red Cross relies on volunteers to hit the ground running, providing emergency assistance and disaster relief.
Wright says when it comes to volunteering, they are looking for individuals who have a natural passion for helping others.
She explains, "This may be someone's very worse day of their life, and this is the situation they are experiencing."
If this could be you? You should consider the time commitment, and if your willing to volunteer away from home.
"So there is a level of commitment that we're looking for once we provide the training," She said. "To get them in the field to be able to make a huge impact in their service."
The work of a volunteer can go a long way for a family in crisis, she says most of them are just looking for a space to feel safe.
"When they come into a shelter the whole purpose is to provide them a safe place to stay and a place where they will be provided meals," Wright added.
So if you're interested, you will need to fill out an application and pass a back-ground check.
But, if you aren't able to physically volunteer, the red cross says there are other ways you can help.
"A financial donation is really one of the most effective ways for us to get the resources to the people who need them the quickest," she said.
Wright says the Red Cross wouldn't be able to achieve their mission without people willing to serve their community.
To fill out an application click here, and a representative will connect you to the right resources.
You can text Ian 9-0-9-9-9, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or visit Redcross.org for all financial donations.