As you're getting ready to travel for the holiday season, AAA has some tips to make your trip as efficient as possible.
"When we get into holiday travel, we're getting into that congestion that may or may not be people from Tennessee," said AAA Spokesperson Meghan Cooper.
She said as the holiday season rolls around, your commute on the road could be changing.
"There is that increased chance for road rage and aggressive driving, so just know when you're out driving, don't take things personally," said Cooper. "Make sure you are in good spirits while driving, if you're in a bad mood, try to delay that trip."
She said a majority of Tennesseans are expected to take a road trip this holiday season, so everyone should be prepared with items for each member in your car in case something were to happen.
"A basic toolkit, a basic first aid kit, jumper cables," said Cooper. "Something very reflective to help you be seen better on the roadside."
When planning a budget for your roadtrip, she said gas prices should be going down through the end of 2022.
"We have seen our gas prices on a downward trend," said Cooper. "So unless something big in the market happens it's likely we'll see these trends continue through the end of the year."
She said if you plan on air travel instead, have a place in place as early as possible and use resources like a travel agent if needed.
"If you have a flexible schedule, maybe look at the early morning flights that doesn't have a connection," said Cooper. "Those are going to be less likely to run into delays or cancellations because they're happening early in the morning and they don't have to go through logistics the entire day."
For more information on gas prices or travel tips, you can visit AAA's website.