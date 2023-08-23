On August 4th and 7th, the Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested several suspects, and seized a large amount of drugs off, after executing two separate search warrants at two residences.
The first search warrant was on Rymer Road in Old Fort, and three adults and two children were present in the house. Upon searching, 61 suspected fentanyl pills, 15 grams of suspected marijuana, a small amount of suspected heroin and methamphetamine were found, and the adults were all arrested.
The second warrant was the result of an extensive investigation on Gee Creek Road in Delano. Upon entry, four adults and one child were present. Seven firearms, 20 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 270 pills suspected to be fentanyl, 6 Xanax pills, and 4 suspected marijuana plants were found. Two adults were arrested and a third was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Sheriff Ross started that he was proud of the great work that was done by his staff and their cooperation with other agencies in completing the task.