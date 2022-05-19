Majestic Manor, an assisted living facility in Rock Spring, Georgia, was shut down Wednesday after the Walker County Sheriff's Office investigates allegations of elder abuse.
Walker County Sheriff Wilson said his department received multiple complaints about elder abuse over the last few weeks. They then gathered enough information for a search warrant which they served along with state agencies on Wednesday at Majestic Manor.
"We do allege that there was elder abuse taking place there on at least 2 to 3 of the residents," said Sheriff Wilson.
The sheriff's office and state agencies such as the Georgia Department of Community Health also relocated the 15 residents that lived there after the search warrant was served.
"Some were allocated with family members and some were transferred to other assisted living facilities," he said. "One of them I know was taken to the hospital for an examination."
He said the owner/operator of the facility, Debra A. Donohue, is at the center of the investigation, and criminal charges could be possible.
Local 3 News contacted her and we are waiting to hear back from her in response to the allegations.
"Other employees will be interviewed, but at this point the owner/operator of the facility is the main focus of our investigation," said Sheriff Wilson.
He also said he will interview all 15 residents, and investigate possible improper practices regarding medication.
"We will be looking whether or not or one or all some of the residents at the facility were given medication that they were not prescribed," said Sheriff Wilson.
According to the Georgia Council on Aging, 1 in 10 older Americans are victims of elder abuse, neglect or exploitation. The organization points out that many times these types of cases go unreported.
Sheriff Wilson wants to crack down on elder abuse and get to the bottom of the allegations.
"We hope we will uncover any improprieties that might have been going on there,' said Sheriff Wilson.
Sheriff Wilson said at this time nobody has been charged with a crime.
Local 3 News has also contacted the Georgia Department of Community Health, one of the state agencies that was present on Wednesday, to figure out how long the facility will remain closed.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this developing story.