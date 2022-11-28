Chattanooga's Southside will again celebrate MAINx24 parade and street festival this weekend.
Now in it's 16th year, the 24-hour-long festival will boast crafts, sales, shopping, music and local, Chattanooga food.
Local shops will be offering discounts and door prizes, restaurants will have special menus and more, all in celebration of Main Street and the surrounding area of Southside.
Those attending will find crossing guards on Main Street at several intersections to increase safety and slow traffic following the parade. Festival-goers are encouraged to obey traffic laws and look for volunteers wearing yellow safety vests and cross Main Street at designated crosswalks.
Some of this year's events will be:
- MAINx24 EPB Southside Parade, Main Street, 10:30 a.m. is the highlight of MAINx24! View the parade on Main Street starting at the Corner of Main and Jefferson Street and traveling West on Main St. to Broad Street.
- The World Heavyweight Chili Championship hosted by green|spaces is at 326 E Main St. at 11:30 a.m.
- The Adult Big Wheel Race takes place at 12 p.m. benefiting SoundCorps in a new location - the parking lot of Architectural Surfaces, and the SoundCorps stage will have live music from 12-6 p.m.
- Hi-Fi Clyde’s will host an all-day block party from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. with drink specials, family-friendly live music until 7 p.m., a live viewing of the SEC Championship and a headlining band starting at 9 p.m.
- The Chattery will return with their $5 Champagne Pop-up at 1800 Rossville Ave.
This year, Chattanooga Printing & Design will host a 60-minute community yoga class to benefit the Tennessee River Gorge Trust. Play Wash Pint will offer all-day passes from 9:00am to 9:00pm to let your dog run and play while you enjoy the other events.
Wanderlinger Brewing Company will bring Scottish Highlands-inspired beer games to MAINx24. From 2:00pm to 5:00pm, attendees can participate in a keg toss, beer stein hold, sack race, and a one-mile beer run with a $100 prize for the winner.
Fountainhead Taproom will have live music from the Tim Hughes Jazz Quartet from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. An all-ages comedy show with MUTZIE will happen from 5:00pm to 6:30pm.
Learn more about the 24-hour long event at MAINx24's website.