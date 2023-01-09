We're more than a week into the new year. Hopefully everyone's new years resolution are going as planned.
We checked in with a local gym to see if people are staying motivated.
Michael Hornig is the General Manager and lead instructor for Cyclebar. He has years of experience pushing his clients to reach their potential.
"When you come here you should have fun, you should not come here dreading it, you should not walk out of here dreading it, we want you to have as much fun as possible," said Hornig.
Hornig says around Christmas time, they were concerned about the lack of new members... but once January hit.
"With in our first six days of being open in the new year, we sold an additional 15 memberships, which usually we sell 15 in about 30 to 40 days, and we did it in six days," said Hornig.
Hornig says right now they have been able to retain their new clients, but understands the first week of the new year can be the toughest time to manage a new routine.
"And then it comes to day six and you're like, 'ummm… actually I'm going to skip that one,'" said Hornig.
We spoke with a couple members who say they joined the gym together back in July. They say life knocked them off their schedule, but they're back at it, motivating each other.
"I think having an accountability partner really helps you, because you have someone to push you. If it's just you, you can be like, 'nah I'm going to sleep,' or 'I'll do it later,' and then later never comes and I'm too tired later," said Rochelle Juba.
Hornig says their gym philosophy of being a community and having fun while exercising helps his clients to come in day after day.
He advises those struggling to create their healthy habits to treat your body right before and after work outs. He says staying hydrated and eating well goes a long way.
"It's like a little puzzle piece, you're eating good, you're feeling good, and it all just clicks together," said Hornig.
More advice, he says being willing to start is a good first step and remind yourself of the changes you want to see.
"Why did you start, why on January 1st did you make that resolution?" said Hornig.