Good morning, today and tomorrow will have very similar weather. Both Tuesday and Wednesday will feature abundant sunshine in the morning with scattered clouds developing in the afternoon for a mostly sunny sky and hot temperatures. Highs will be around 90, but with the humidity, the heat index will top out in the low 90s. Additionally, both days will have the chance for a spotty pop-up PM shower or storm (10%), primarily across higher terrain. Morning time lows will be mild to warm in the mid to upper 60s.
Thursday will have a cold front approach and pass our area. This front will trigger scattered showers and storms, especially in the afternoon into night hours. A few strong storms may be possible with gusty wind as the biggest threat. Highs on Thursday will remain hot in the upper 80s.
Friday will experience some heat and humidity relief with a partly sunny sky and highs near 84. The comfortable humidity will last for the weekend – perfect for Riverbend! Saturday and Sunday will reach the mid-80s and be mostly sunny with a spotty shower chance.