MainX24 returns for its sixteenth year on Saturday and volunteers are focusing on keeping everyone safe during the Southside holiday kickoff celebration.
"Their employees come out and they help slow traffic and are at all of the crosswalks to really bring attention and slow drivers down," Volunteer, Kelly Allen said.
Volkswagen has teamed up with MainX24 to keep participants safe. Organizers say more than ten thousand people come out to celebrate last year.
"We have a great day full of events but we also really want people to be safe," She said.
This is where Volkswagen employees step up and go all out.
"You'll see them in their hats. They're all festive in their Volkswagen gear on, their yellow vest, their lights, they're doing high-fives, they're calling out to folks so we just encourage people, if you're at the event and having a good time look for those folks and cross the street safely at a crosswalk. If you're driving in the area or if you're heading down to the event slow down... help everybody have a good time," She said.
Allen said this partnership has grown and employees at Volkswagen look forward to it each year.
"The first year it was just like hey I think it would help if we had some crossing guards and they pitched in and did it and now, it's one of the most popular things that their employees sign up to do. So they actually asked if there can be more people participating as crossing guards because they have so much fun," She said.
Main Street will be closed from 10:30 AM until Noon during the parade along with some surrounding streets prior to the staging of the one hundred floats participating.
Have fun and shop but remember, safety first this holiday season.