The Madisonville Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a woman who’s been missing for almost a week.
Investigators say 24-year-old Chelsie Autum Walker was last seen on October 29, at Walmart in Madisonville.
Walker is 5’9” tall and weighs around 170 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
If you’ve seen her or have any information about this case, please call Lt. Detective Daniel Dockery at 423-442-2268 and select option 2.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.