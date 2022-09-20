The Census Bureau says ninety-three percent of households with school-aged children reported some form of distance learning during the height of the pandemic.
This high number has impacted test scores nationwide.
The pandemic brought unprecedented learning situations for students. Now, students are feeling the effects and it's showing in their test scores.
"The National Center for Educational Statistics put out a report recently that for nine-year-olds for example, test scores have gone down five points in reading, seven points in math. So there has been a precipitous decline since the beginning of the pandemic," John Peoples, The Center Director of Sylvan Learning of Chattanooga said.
Test scores have been significantly impacted by the disruption of regular school days during the pandemic.
Peoples said they're doing all they can to help.
"The local school system here in Hamilton County and surrounding counties and probably everywhere, have really stepped up and begun offering more after-school tutoring - more targeting tutoring. You know the students have more trouble with math or reading or science they're targeting that a bit more," He said.
He encourages students of all ages to find resources and study skills that can help them improve and close this gap in learning.
"We are really seeing an uptick in our student body here - particularly for the younger students again those seem to be the ones that were really hit the hardest by the pandemic," He said.
He suggested students should focus their energy on areas where they are struggling the most and go to class with the right attitude.
"Get all of the resources that your school offers. If your school offers after-school tutoring - take advantage of that and take advantage of a private tutor or tutoring service," He said.
Some other tips to help improve test-taking and scores are to get enough sleep the night before, eat a good breakfast, and he said to remember one test isn't going to determine the rest of your educational life.
More tips and information can be found here.