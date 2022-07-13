Good Wednesday. We have seen a few random showers and storms this afternoon, but most activity has been, and will continue to be, east and south of Chattanooga. We will be humid this evening with temps falling through the 80s into the 70s.
Thursday we will see lower humidity behind a front. That will allow us to drop into the 60s for our lows in the morning. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high of 91, but with the lower humidity, it should feel rather nice most of the day.
The lower humidity sticks around through Saturday, but it will be a little hotter with the high reaching 94 both days.
Sunday into next week the humidity returns along with cloud cover. That will keep highs in the upper 780s next week with a few showers or storms possible each afternoon.
Check out the moon tonight. It will be a Full Super Buck moon, and should look a little brighter and bigger!!
