Ten Hamilton County residents are kicking off their studies for a new career. The EMPACT Program provides a certification upon graduation that opens up opportunities for livable wage jobs
"It means stability, it's definitely stability, it's a good opportunity to, to really provide for my family to be honest with you," EMPACT Program student Tai Norman said.
Tai Norman is starting the EMPACT Program. He is a military veteran and said he is excited to refresh his computer skills.
"To kind of, you know, get me up to speed on what the new protocols are and everything so I can be more marketable for the workforce," Norman said.
In partnership with Chattanooga State, the Enterprise Center, the Chamber of Commerce, and the American Jobs Center, ten low income residents are being given the opportunity to start a new career through the EMPACT Program.
"We're not just teaching them to have jobs, we're teaching them to have careers," EMPACT Program Economic Mobility Program Coordinator Charolette Brand said.
The nine week course teaches skills like how to build a computer and install an operating system, networking, troubleshooting, and system security.
"IT is the future and the sky is really the limit," Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly said.
When the students graduate, they'll receive a Google IT and Workforce Ready certificate. They can transfer the twelve credits to Chattanooga State or go ahead and get a job.
"We're fulfilling what employers are asking us to do and we're providing this important function for them so they can hire for that," City of Chattanooga Director of Special Projects Ellis Smith said.
The program is funded with CARES Act support. Organizers said they worked to close opportunity gaps by providing all students with a $4,500 stipend to be used on bills and adjusting class time from 9:00 to 2:00 p.m.
The President and CEO of the Enterprise Center said the Google IT program is designed to be completed by yourself, but many start and don't finish.
"What our goal for this program was to remove all those barriers. If you're in a room with a bunch of other folks doing it as a cohort, you've got a much better shot," Enterprise Center President and CEO Deb Socia said.
This is the second cohort. Last year, eight out of the ten students graduated and three of them already have jobs.
The current students will graduate in June at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center. The next class is set to start in July.