St. Alban's Episcopal Church on Hixson Pike is looking to build low-income housing on their property. The Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise said the plan is to build a three story low-income housing apartment complex for seniors on the land the church is on.
The church is currently fully operational. Martina Guilfoil, President and CEO of the Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise said the church started looking toward the future and how operating costs would impact them.
This is what we're seeing with many churches, as the number of supporting members is diminishing and the cost of keeping buildings in good repair is increasing they're very interested in how they can use their land to serve a good public use," explained Guilfoil.
The church will put the land into the deal, CNE along with Collaborative Housing Solution, an Atlanta based company would be partners in operating the housing units, "Then the rents would be able to support the overall projects."
Right now, Guilfoil said the plan is to demolish the current church and build a three story apartment complex with 73 units for seniors earning less than $36K for a family of one.
"The new church will be incorporated into the development, so there'll be a sanctuary, there'll be a community room that would be part of the housing development as well as for the church members," said Guilfoil.
She added, the memorial garden will be preserved and they'll leave enough room to continue the weekly farmer's market.
While it sounds like a great solution, some residents aren't in favor of the low-income housing moving into their neighborhood.
"So many people are pro-housing of different types as long as it's not next to them. I think that we all have to share a responsibility to embrace change and open our doors to people that are different incomes and different housing types," she responded.
Guilfoil believes this is a good change, making it a community for everyone.
"The county has really been lacking in this kind of rental previously and so I think it's a really great addition for the people that are living out in the Hixson area that would like to stay there, bit there's no affordable options for them."
Guilfoil said they are currently getting ready to apply for tax credits through the state. If they are approved it'll take around 2 years to build. If they aren't approved they'll have to wait until next year.