Good Thursday. Our evening should be stellar with clearing skies, low humidity, and temps falling through the 80s into the 70s.
Friday morning will be another amazing start to the day with morning temps in the mid to upper 60s and low humidity. The humidity will remain fairly low through the day with mostly sunny skies. However, the temperature will be a bit higher in the afternoon with a high of 93.
Saturday will have another nice morning followed by a scorcher of an afternoon with a high of 95.
Sunday the humidity starts moving back in. It will be a muggy 92 in the afternoon with a slight chance for a stray shower or storm.
All next week will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Each afternoon will sport a few pop-up summertime showers and storms.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app. David Karnes