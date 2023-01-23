Residents of Polk County, Tennessee were alarmed earlier today, when they noticed a low-flying helicopter with its doors open flying around the Benton area.
Polk County 911 received several calls from concerned citizens about the unusual sight.
However, the Polk County 911 Emergency Communication District has confirmed that there is no cause for alarm. The helicopter is owned by the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and is performing its routine inspection. The TVA is conducting its annual check of the high-voltage lines that run through Polk County.
The TVA has been conducting these inspections for many years and they are necessary to ensure that all power lines are functioning properly.