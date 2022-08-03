Good Wednesday. Any lingering showers or storms will fall away during the evening revealing partly cloudy skies and temps falling through the 80s into the 70s by late tonight.
Thursday and Friday will both be hot and muggy with highs in the low 90s and heat index values close to 100. Each day we may see a sporadic strong storm or two, but they will be very isolated.
I don't expect any major changes this weekend. Saturday we will hit 92, and we will make it to 90 Sunday. A few afternoon showers or storms can't be ruled out over the weekend, but I don't think most of us will have any issues with our outdoor plans. Just keep one eye on the sky.
Next week we will actually have highs in the upper 80s through Wednesday. It will still be muggy, and we will still have sporadic afternoon storms.
